Ajman: The AVR Pay Ajman T20 Cup, powered by SkyExchange. Net, which presents a major opportunity for local cricketers to showcase their talent is all set to occur in full swing.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Department of Culture and Information, and conceptualised by Shaji Ul Mulk, the founder of Abu Dhabi T10, and the Ajman Cricket Council, the initiative has been launched to recruit emerging talent and amplify the cricketing ecosystem in the UAE. The matches will be held in Ajman’s Malik Cricket Stadium from March 13 to 22.
“The UAE has seen tremendous growth in the cricket community; the Ajman Cricket Council is working proactively to nurture the region’s raw talent and fortify them for the international stage,” said Mulk.
Parvez Khan, Ajman Cricket Council Director, added: “This tournament is designed to facilitate healthy competition and help scout UAE-based talent and dedicated cricketers of all nationalities.”
As a former domestic player himself, Adnan Ul Mulk lauded tournaments like this for being a springboard for UAE talent and said he looked forward to seeing the players shine on this stage.
Legendary Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin was present at the press conference where the Ajman Cup details were announced, and expressed his excitement at the striking developments witnessed in the UAE domestic circuit, reiterating Mulk’s views.
Players draft
“This is the first domestic tournament with an international format and therefore, extremely likely to have an impact,” he said.
A draft to choose players for the following teams was also held today — Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls, and Ajman Heroes, the latter being a council managed team.
Sheraz Ahmed, Usman Khan, Umair Ali Khan, Sultan Ahmed and Adeel Malik, Shoaib’s younger brother, are just some of the dynamic local cricketing talents who will be competing for glory.
For the first time the matches will be live-streamed on FanCode in India, Crictracker and Willow TV for massive reach in the USA & Canada.