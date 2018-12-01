Answering to a query from Gulf News on what’s the secret behind his age-defying performances. Afridi said: “There is no secret. I am doing my training as I am still playing cricket and have to be fitter. My team’s expectation from me is high and as a captain, I have to set an example while playing against a very good team. We did not start well according to the plan but as a captain, I performed at the right time as people were also waiting for my innings as well. Now, we are very confident of winning the next game (final) too.” Sent into bat, Pakhtoon openers Andre Fletcher and Cameron Delport could put on only nine runs between them before Andre Russell scalped Delport for five and Hardus Viljoen got the prize wicket of in-form Fletcher for 14.