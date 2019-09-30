Balkh Legends team celebrating after winning against Kabul Zwanan during the Afghanistan Premier League 2018 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/ Gulf News

Dubai: The Afghanistan Premier League (APL) — which was due to be held at the Sharjah Stadium this month — will not host its second edition. The first edition of the league was successfully held at the Sharjah Stadium but Snixer Sports, the commercial partners of the league, have failed to pay the rights money.

The league has been postponed until 2020. A statement from the Afghanistan Cricket Board said: “The failure by Snixer Sports to pay the complete rights fees of the first edition as per the fees and payment schedule of the agreement, and concerns about risks for integrity of the league posed by people connected to Snixer Sports are the reasons for termination that form material breaches of the agreement.”

Snixer Sports feel that they have been terminated without any justification and hence a legal battle between Snixer and ACB is also likely to commence.

Speaking to Gulf News, Mazhar Khan, general manager of the Sharjah Stadium said: “We were ready to host the tournament and kept the ground vacant for the dates they suggested for the event. Unfortunately they have postponed the event.”

In the first edition of the APL held between October 5 and 21 at Sharjah Stadium players such as Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Andre Russell, Brendon McCullum and Rashid Khan were the icon players of the different teams.