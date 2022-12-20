Ahmedabad: The Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants are steadily building up steam ahead of the inaugural season of the ILT20 and have announced the solid, right-handed England batter James Vince as the captain.

Vince has plenty of T20 experience as he has played over 300 games in the format. He was part of the England squad that won their first-ever ODI World Cup in 2019 and has been a globe-trotter, playing in the Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, New Zealand’s Super Smash and South Africa’s Mzansi Super League, scoring plenty of runs in each stint.

In the Gulf Giants line-up, Vince will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton, and will hopefully strike fear in the minds of opposition bowlers.

Plenty of runs

Speaking on the occasion, Vince said: “This is a great honour and an immense amount of responsibility to be captaining the Gulf Giants in the ILT20. I am glad that the team management and coach Andy Flower have placed trust in me. I will, hopefully, be able to repay that with plenty of runs. I’ve had the good fortune of being captain in franchise cricket in The Hundred and with Hampshire in the Vitality Blast, and it was a successful stint too. And I hope to be able to continue with that trend in the ILT20.”

Head Coach Andy Flower said: “I’ve known James a long time and I’m really looking forward to working with him again for the Gulf Giants. He is not only an outstanding top order player and brilliant fielder, but also one of the best tactical captains I’ve come across. He has experience winning trophies and playing T20 cricket around the world and he will undoubtedly have an impact for us in the new year.”

34-match event

The inaugural edition of ILT20 will be played in a 34-match format across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. There are a total of six teams participating in the tournament, which begins on January 13 in Dubai. The Adani Gulf Giants play their opening game on January 15 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.