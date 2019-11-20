Eoin Morgan, who led England to their first-ever 50-over World Cup triumph, is at the helm of Delhi Bulls in the ongoing Aldar Abu Dhabi T10 League. Image Credit: Reuters file

Abu Dhabi: Eoin Morgan, England’s World Cup-winning captain and skipper of the Delhi Bulls team, wants the T10 format to be considered as an event in Commonwealth Games or the Olympics.

Speaking after hitting his second half-century in Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10, Morgan said on Tuesday: “I love this format. I think it has an X factor. It offers something unique and the fact that a competition can be played in full with eight to 10 teams, in the space of 12 days means it has the potential for Commonwealth Games or the Olympics, if it goes through the right channels.

“It is enjoyable but it sells the game really well. As an entertainment package, it is great value. You can come and watch three games in one day and you can watch four or five of the world’s best players in different teams. You don’t get that in any other format.”

Fletcher spreading fear

West Indies and Bangla Tigers opener Andre Fletcher, meanwhile, is spreading fear among bowlers in the league. On Sunday, he hit 40 runs off 15 balls with five sixes and one boundary against Karnataka Tuskers. It was so breezy an innings that in the first 3.2 overs, he put on 55 runs and that gave Tigers a five-wicket win.

On Tuesday night, Fletcher hit 42 off 16 balls with five sixes and two boundaries. So dominating was his knock that he hit 42 out off the 45-run opening partnership in 3.1 overs against Team Abu Dhabi. Bangla Tigers won that match too easily by 27 runs.

When Gulf News asked Fletcher about the secret behind his technique that is spreading fear among the bowlers, the West Indian said: “Not really. The wicket is very good. I am very confident but I try not to be too overconfident.”

Is Fletcher worried that bowlers are constantly studying on how to stop him? “Every bowler has a plan for me but I will stick to my plan. Once it is working why should I change? If they bowl well on that day then hats off to them.

“I haven’t played much cricket here but as I always say, I back my skill and back my strength. Basics never change, I keep my eyes on the ball and hit it as hard as I can.”

Is the T10 then Fletcher’s most favourite format? “I am doing well in T10 so far, but I love to play all formats. I want to perform whichever comes my way and one has to be grateful for it.”

In one word, how does he sum up his game? “Play hard, play positive and executive the plans,” said Fletcher.