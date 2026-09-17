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Abhishek Sharma pulls out Haaland celebration after record 30-ball century

Indian opener’s record 30-ball ton capped with Haaland-style meditation

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Abhishek Sharma with an Erling Haaland celebration after scoring a record-breaking century
Abhishek Sharma with an Erling Haaland celebration after scoring a record-breaking century
AFP

Abhishek Sharma smashed records against Afghanistan on Thursday, but his celebration also got people talking.

The Indian opener reached his century in just 30 balls, breaking Rohit Sharma's record for the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian. He eventually made 108 from 34 deliveries.

But after reaching three figures, Abhishek suddenly went from explosive to completely calm.

He removed his helmet, put down his bat and sat cross legged on the pitch with his eyes closed in a meditation pose.

Football fans immediately spotted the similarity.

It was remarkably similar to Erling Haaland's famous meditation celebration, which the Manchester City striker regularly performs after scoring goals. Haaland has explained that the celebration comes from his interest in meditation, which gives him a feeling of calm and tranquillity.

Pictures comparing Abhishek and Haaland quickly began circulating online after the century.

And Abhishek had plenty to celebrate.

His record breaking hundred helped India beat Afghanistan by 127 runs and complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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