After victory in the Punjab Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh as the Rajya Sabha candidate. The AAP will have five seats in the Rajya Sabha by the end of this month.
India off-spinner Harbhajan made his debut in 1998 and the last international match he played was in 2016 but official retirement was announced in 2021.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had promised to establish Sports University in Jalandhar during the poll campaign and sources say the Chief Minister may give the command of this to Harbhajan. The CM wants to promote sports in the state.
AAP swept the recent state Assembly elections securing 92 of the 117-member House.