Mumbai: In a one-of-a-kind incident, not even a single batsman of the Children’s Welfare Centre School team was able to score a run against Swami Vivekanand School (SVIS) in a U-16 Harris Shield match.

While chasing a mammoth 762-run target on Wednesday, Children’s Welfare Centre School were all out for just seven runs, with all runs coming off extras and in the process suffered a massive 754-run defeat at the New Era Cricket Club plot, Azad Maidan.

Earlier, SVIS from Borivali amassed 761-4 in 45 overs with their one batsman — Meet Mayekar — playing an unbeaten knock of 338 runs. His 134-ball delivery knock was studded with seven sixes and 56 boundaries. Krishna Parte (95) and Ishan Roy (67) too made significant contributions.

SVIS — which is also the alma mater of Rohit Sharma — plundered 605-4 in 39 overs but the Children’s Welfare Centre School were penalised 156 runs for not completing their 45 overs in time.