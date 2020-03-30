Azam was regarded as one of the world’s best shot-makers

London: Great Pakistani squash player Azam Khan has died of novel coronavirus. He was 95.

Azam, who won four consecutive British Open titles between 1959-62, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and died in London’s Ealing Hospital on Saturday.

Azam, who had settled in Britain back in the 1960s, was one of the prominent members of the great Khan dynasty which ruled international squash decades. Widely regarded as one the best squash players in the world, he had also won the most important hardball tournament, the US Open, for the first time in 1962.

However, he left playing due to an Achilles tendon injury and the tragic death of his 14-year-old son in 1962. He recovered from his injury two years later, but was unable to get over the death of his son.

His elder brother, Hashim Khan, was the first Pakistani to win the British Open back in 1951.