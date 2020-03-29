Dolan continues to carry out his duties as New York executive chairman

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony tries get past Charlotte Bobcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Image Credit: USA Today Sports

Los Angeles: American business tycoon and New York Knicks owner James Dolan has been diagnosed with COVID-19, becoming the first US major sports owner to test positive for the virus, the Knicks have announced.

The 64-year-old Dolan, who also owns the National Hockey League’s New York Rangers, is self isolating after experiencing “little to no symptoms”.

In a tweet, the Knicks said Dolan continues to carry out his duties as the executive chairman of the New York-based sports and entertainment company Madison Square Garden Co.

The NBA postponed its regular season after several players, including Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The NHL has also suspended its season over coronavirus fears.

Colorado Avalanche announced Thursday that one of their players had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, becoming the third NHL player to be stricken with COVID-19.

The United States has reported more than 120,000, cases of the new coronavirus, the highest in the world, and a death toll of around 2,190.