From fan-less matches to total cancellations, here's a guide to event changes

Italy has ordered all major sporting events, including top-flight Serie A football games, to be played without fans for one month in a bid to curb Europe's worst outbreak of the virus.

Ten Serie A matches have been postponed as well as two Coppa Italia semi-final ties (Juventus v AC Milan and Napoli v Inter Milan).

The UAE's Arabian Gulf League has ordered all games to be played behind closed doors.

Tunisia has banned foreign football fans from attending CAF Champions League games involving local clubs. Tunis Esperance v Egypt's Zamalek and Etoile du Sahel v Morocco's Wydad Casablanca will be affected.

The Swiss football league has been put on hold until at least March 23 after the clubs rejected the possibility of playing matches without any spectators attending.

Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were postponed.

Guangzhou and the Shanghai clubs will join the competition in April, with their group matches due to be played in May.

AFC Champions League knockout rounds have been moved from May to August to allow the disrupted group-stage matches to be played in May and June.

China's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Maldives at home and Guam away in March will be moved to Buriram, Thailand. The games will be played without any spectators attending.

Vietnam did not allow sports events to be hosted in February, meaning home AFC Cup group stage matches for Ho Chi Minh City and Than Quang Ninh will be switched to away fixtures.

The Chinese Football Association said domestic games at all levels would be postponed.

The AFC said preliminary-stage matches of the East Zone of the AFC Cup 2020 had been postponed by two months to recommence on April 7 due to travel curbs.

The AFC said it was looking at alternative dates for the women's Olympic qualifying playoff between China and South Korea which is scheduled to be played on March 6 and 11.

South Korea's professional football league has postponed the start of its new season. The league also asked its four teams in the AFC Champions League to hold games without any spectators attending.

Japan's J League postponed seven Levian Cup matches scheduled for Feb. 26 and all domestic games until the first half of March.

The Indian U-16 national team's friendly games scheduled in March in Tajikistan have been cancelled after the Tajikistan government banned citizens of 35 nations, including India, from entering the country.