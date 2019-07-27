Christian Coleman crosses the finish line to win the Men's 100 Meter Final during the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships at Drake Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. Image Credit: AFP

Des Moines, Iowa: Christian Coleman cruised to the men’s 100-meter title at the US championships in a final that Justin Gatlin elected to sit out.

Coleman blasted out of the starting blocks Friday night and couldn’t be caught as the 23-year-old finished in 9.99 seconds. Michael Rodgers was second by thousandths of a second over Christopher Belcher. Both times flashed 10.12.

The 37-year-old Gatlin ran in the semi-final round, but his lane was empty for the final. He already had a guaranteed 100 spot for the world championships in Doha this fall, because he’s the defending champion.