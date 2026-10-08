State athletes to receive enhanced cash awards and job opportunities
Dubai: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has announced a total of Rs 8 crore (Dh 3.03 million) in cash awards for the state’s medal-winning athletes from the Asian Games 2026.
Shivakumar felicitated the athletes at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday and announced incentives for all 20 Karnataka athletes who competed at the Games. Each athlete will receive Rs 5 lakh (Dh 18,967), regardless of whether they won a medal.
The government has also increased the rewards for medal winners. Gold medallists will now receive Rs 1 crore (Dh 379,345), up from Rs 35 lakh (Dh 132,770), while silver medallists will receive Rs 75 lakh (Dh 284,509) instead of Rs 25 lakh (Dh 94,836). The bronze medal award has been raised from Rs 15 lakh (Dh 56,901) to Rs 50 lakh (Dh 189,673).
Among those felicitated were female cricketer Shreyanka R. Patil, athletes M.R. Poovamma and Sneha S.S., shooter Tilottama Sen, badminton player Ayush R. Shetty, golfers Aditi Ashok and Pranavi S. Urs, and hockey player Mohit H.S.
The government has also introduced direct recruitment to Group-B posts for Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallists through a selection committee headed by the Chief Secretary.
As part of its Olympic preparations, Asian Games medallists Poovamma, Sneha and Patil, along with Commonwealth Games medallist Shilpa K.S., have been included in the ‘Guri Olympics’ scheme for 2026-27. Each will receive Rs 10 lakh (Dh 37,934).
Karnataka has also introduced a 2 per cent reservation in direct state government recruitment for high-achieving athletes across Group-A to Group-D posts.
The measures are aimed at providing financial support and employment opportunities to athletes while strengthening preparations for future international competitions.