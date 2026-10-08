The government has also increased the rewards for medal winners. Gold medallists will now receive Rs 1 crore (Dh 379,345), up from Rs 35 lakh (Dh 132,770), while silver medallists will receive Rs 75 lakh (Dh 284,509) instead of Rs 25 lakh (Dh 94,836). The bronze medal award has been raised from Rs 15 lakh (Dh 56,901) to Rs 50 lakh (Dh 189,673).

Shivakumar felicitated the athletes at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday and announced incentives for all 20 Karnataka athletes who competed at the Games. Each athlete will receive Rs 5 lakh (Dh 18,967), regardless of whether they won a medal.

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