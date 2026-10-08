As Doncic prepares for a new chapter with the Lakers, he will hope for greater stability both on and off the court. The Lakers opened their preseason with a win against Sacramento Kings before suffering a loss against Golden State Warriors.

“It made everything about last season so hard,” Doncic told Mannix. “You want to be around your kids every day. I saw mine, what, four or five days? It’s impossible to do.”

The situation came into the spotlight last December when Doncic returned to Slovenia for the birth of his second child, Olivia. While there, he asked his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, if he could bring their older daughter, two-year-old Gabriela, back to the United States with him.

With a new-look Lakers team taking shape, Doncic is expected to play an even bigger role as the franchise looks to build around its 27-year-old superstar. However, his focus away from the court remains just as important as he prepares for another demanding season.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.