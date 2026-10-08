GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

"Can’t go through another season": Luka Doncic shares update on separation from fiancée

Luka Doncic opens up about personal struggles ahead of new NBA season

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Luka Doncic and Fiancee Anamaria Goltes
Luka Doncic and Fiancee Anamaria Goltes
via Instagram

Dubai: Luka Doncic is preparing for another NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but this time without LeBron James alongside him after the veteran star’s departure from the franchise.

With a new-look Lakers team taking shape, Doncic is expected to play an even bigger role as the franchise looks to build around its 27-year-old superstar. However, his focus away from the court remains just as important as he prepares for another demanding season.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, Doncic opened about a difficult period in his personal life last season, which saw him spend months away from his two daughters.

The situation came into the spotlight last December when Doncic returned to Slovenia for the birth of his second child, Olivia. While there, he asked his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, if he could bring their older daughter, two-year-old Gabriela, back to the United States with him.

A verbal argument followed, and police were later called to Kranj Maternity Hospital after Doncic had left according to TMZ and ESPN.

Doncic subsequently returned to the United States and rejoined the Lakers, but he did not see his daughters again until April.

Reflecting on that period, Doncic admitted how difficult it was to be away from his children.

“It made everything about last season so hard,” Doncic told Mannix. “You want to be around your kids every day. I saw mine, what, four or five days? It’s impossible to do.”

Doncic and Goltes have since separated. Asked whether the situation had been resolved, the Slovenian star paused before giving a cautious response.

“Hopefully,” he said. “We still don’t know, but hopefully. I can’t go through another season like that.”

As Doncic prepares for a new chapter with the Lakers, he will hope for greater stability both on and off the court. The Lakers opened their preseason with a win against Sacramento Kings before suffering a loss against Golden State Warriors.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More
Related Topics:
NBA

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Michael Jordan

Billionaire Michael Jordan announces personal move

1m read
The new Dubai Basketball Global Ambassador arrives in the city with a wealth of experience

Tristan Thompson on new role at Dubai Basketball

4m read
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky (File photo: Reuters)

Lady Gaga welcomes first child with fiancé Polansky

1m read
It's another big move from Dubai Basketball this summer

Dubai Basketball sign Euroleague winner Thomas Walkup

2m read