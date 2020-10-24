Arlington: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler added another impressive performance to his resume on Friday, dominating on the mound to propel the Dodgers to a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the World Series.
The 26-year-old right-hander gave up one run on three hits with one walk and 10 strike outs over six innings against the Rays — becoming the first pitcher in World Series history with double-digit strikeouts in six innings of work.
The only other Dodgers to strike out 10 and allow three or fewer hits are Sandy Koufax and current teammate Clayton Kershaw.
“When you’re facing a guy like Buehler, what we saw today there’s really no margin of error,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It was just dominant, dominant stuff.”
Thanks largely to Buehler, the Dodgers are two wins away from their first World Series title since 1988.
“Being a big-game pitcher and really succeeding on this stage, there’s only a few guys currently and throughout history,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s in some really elite company. I’m just happy he’s wearing a Dodger uniform.”