Brazilian football legend reportedly converts to Islam after marrying Moroccan women

Reports from several Turkish newspapers, claim that 53-year-old converted to Islam around four weeks ago after reciting the Shahada during a meeting with Sheikh Jihad Hamada, a prominent figure in Brazil’s Muslim community.

However, the claims are yet to be confirmed by the former Real Madrid defender.

Sahin said on X that he met Sheikh Jihad Hamada, who is based in São Paulo, during a visit to the Brazilian Charitable Union of Muslim Youth. He added that Hamada is recognised as one of the 500 most influential figures in the Muslim world.

According to Sahin, Sheikh Hamada had been in contact with Carlos for some time before the former Brazil and Fenerbahçe defender visited him around four weeks ago, when he reportedly recited the Shahada and converted to Islam.

Photos from their wedding celebration resurfaced on social media on 17 August, but the marriage itself was not recent. Reports about the couple’s relationship first emerged in January, before they held a private ceremony on 25 July attended by family and close friends.

Morocco is a predominantly Muslim country, with Islam recognised as its official religion, and the faith remains an important part of Moroccan culture and identity. This has also been reflected in football, with Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who has Moroccan heritage, publicly identifying with Islam.

While Carlos has yet to publicly confirm reports that he has converted, the claims have gained attention given his reported marriage to a Moroccan woman whose background could provide a possible connection to the faith.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.