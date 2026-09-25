Madiha Abaida unveils Pink Madi, a Moroccan-inspired sanctuary in Dubai

For Madiha, however, beauty is not simply about the finished look. It is also about how a woman feels when she leaves a salon. Her philosophy is rooted in customer care, warmth and personal attention, and she intends to make customer service the number one priority at Pink Madi. “I was once made to wait for 45 minutes at a salon to get my services done, despite arriving on time for my appointment. That was an eye-opener for me as I value time and expect others to value my time as well. You will not find this at the Pink Madi Beauty Salon. “The idea is simple: clients should feel welcomed, listened to and genuinely looked after, rather than processed through an appointment.”