Madiha Abaida unveils Pink Madi, a Moroccan-inspired sanctuary in Dubai

Dubai’s new salon brings Moroccan hammam rituals and personalised attention together
In Dubai, where beauty is increasingly about experience, Madiha Abaida is bringing a distinctly personal touch to the city’s beauty scene. Madiha is an entrepreneur, fashion personality and a self-made businesswoman whose next chapter is the opening of Pink Madi Beauty Salon in Dubai on October 1.
Madiha brings to the venture a life shaped by different cultures, ambition and an instinct for reinvention. Moroccan by blood but raised in Spain, she grew up in Marbella, a Mediterranean city synonymous with glamour, sunshine and an effortlessly polished lifestyle. That background is reflected in her aesthetic: feminine, confident and international, with a natural appreciation for beauty rituals that feel as good as they look.
“I love Dubai and I think the city is the perfect place to run a luxury spa like Pink Madi Beauty Salon. I am a perfectionist and I could not think of a better place to start my luxury salon,” said Madiha. She is a strong believer in spirituality, seeing beauty as something connected to energy, confidence and well-being. Her own presence is part of the appeal: glamorous without appearing distant, entrepreneurial without losing the personal side that has helped her connect with followers.
In fact, entering the beauty industry was never about simply opening a salon for Madiha. She believed in equipping herself with the right knowledge and professional skills before deciding to open a salon.
“I have received several certifications for hair, micro-bleeding and other beauty services. I needed to do this myself before understanding what I would offer my clients.”
Only after investing in her own education and ensuring she was professionally prepared did she feel ready to open her first salon.
Designed with European elegance, Pink Madi offers beauty services and Moroccan-inspired wellness rituals in an environment designed around comfort, femininity and personalised care. The salon houses 3 exquisite Moroccan-themed hammams, two head spas and one massage room, beside a dedicated manicure, pedicure and hair section.
A visit to Pink Madi reveals the fact that the concept goes beyond a conventional salon visit, offering hair services, head spa treatments, nails, Moroccan hammam, massage, manicures and pedicures.
Inspired by the ritual associated with Moroccan beauty traditions, the salon is designed to give women a place to slow down, recharge and take care of themselves.
For Madiha, however, beauty is not simply about the finished look. It is also about how a woman feels when she leaves a salon. Her philosophy is rooted in customer care, warmth and personal attention, and she intends to make customer service the number one priority at Pink Madi. “I was once made to wait for 45 minutes at a salon to get my services done, despite arriving on time for my appointment. That was an eye-opener for me as I value time and expect others to value my time as well. You will not find this at the Pink Madi Beauty Salon. “The idea is simple: clients should feel welcomed, listened to and genuinely looked after, rather than processed through an appointment.”
The luxury spa and salon boasts of state of the art Moroccan hammams, private rooms for women taking multiple services.
In 2019, Madi launched her fashion label Extremedy in Dubai. The label is a deluxe urban streetwear brand with an unconventional, individual aesthetic. The Dubai launch brought together an international cast and reflected Madiha’s appetite for bold ideas, quality and distinctive style.
She spoke then about being inspired by Dubai’s multicultural character and about her belief in women who are brave enough to break boundaries. That has not changed since.
“Pink Madi represents another expression of that same philosophy, translating my eye for style into an intimate beauty environment. The new salon is designed for women who want more than a quick appointment: they want a moment to pause, recharge and indulge. Among the signature experiences will be the special Moroccan baths, drawing on the heritage of my Moroccan roots and the centuries-old tradition of ritual cleansing and relaxation.”
As Madiha opens the doors in Umm Suqeim, the ambition is clear. Pink Madi is not simply about beauty treatments; it is about creating a mood, a ritual and a relationship with clients. For a woman who has built her path through persistence and self-belief, this new salon is another opportunity to turn her personal vision of beauty into an experience for Dubai women.
For booking contact 054 396 7274, Pink Madi Beauty Salon, Al Barsha 2, Near Life Pharmacy.