Boy who told Sachin Pilgaonkar to quit cricket went on to win World Cup for India

One of the highlights of his career came during the 1983 World Cup, when Patil played a key role in India’s historic campaign. He scored an unbeaten 51 against England in the semi-final at Manchester as India reached the final and defeated the West Indies at Lord’s to win their first World Cup.

Patil went on to become one of India’s most exciting batsmen of the 1980s. He made his international debut in 1980 and played 29 Tests and 45 ODIs for India, scoring a total of 2,593 international runs.

“Even though I tried my best, I couldn’t play cricket. Eventually, after three or three-and-a-half months, he told me, ‘Forget it, cricket isn’t for you; just stick to your own work…’ So, I continued with that. I became an actor, and that boy became Sandeep Patil!” he said.

According to Pilgaonkar, Patil visited his home when the two were around the same age during their childhood. Both are only a year and a day apart as Pilgaonkar was born on August 17, 1957, while Patil was born on 18 th August 1956.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.