Boy who told Sachin Pilgaonkar to quit cricket went on to win World Cup for India

The boy who taught cricket to an actor and won the World Cup with India
Dubai: Legendary actor Sachin Pilgaonkar has revealed a little-known childhood connection with former India cricketer Sandeep Patil, recalling how the future batting star once tried to teach him cricket.
Pilgaonkar, who began his career as a child artist and went on to become one of Marathi cinema’s best-known actors, recently shared the story during an interview with Marathi film industry media.
According to Pilgaonkar, Patil visited his home when the two were around the same age during their childhood. Both are only a year and a day apart as Pilgaonkar was born on August 17, 1957, while Patil was born on 18th August 1956.
The two quickly became friends and spent time together, with Patil eventually suggesting that they play cricket.
“I told him I didn’t know how to play, but he offered to teach me. I picked up the bat, but I just couldn’t manage it,” Pilgaonkar recalled.
The actor said he continued trying for several months but showed little improvement.
“Even though I tried my best, I couldn’t play cricket. Eventually, after three or three-and-a-half months, he told me, ‘Forget it, cricket isn’t for you; just stick to your own work…’ So, I continued with that. I became an actor, and that boy became Sandeep Patil!” he said.
Patil went on to become one of India’s most exciting batsmen of the 1980s. He made his international debut in 1980 and played 29 Tests and 45 ODIs for India, scoring a total of 2,593 international runs.
One of the highlights of his career came during the 1983 World Cup, when Patil played a key role in India’s historic campaign. He scored an unbeaten 51 against England in the semi-final at Manchester as India reached the final and defeated the West Indies at Lord’s to win their first World Cup.
Patil was also known for his aggressive strokeplay and became one of the prominent batsmen in Indian cricket during the post-1983 era.
Years later, the childhood friendship between Pilgaonkar and Patil remains a memorable story, with the boy who once taught an aspiring actor how to play cricket eventually becoming a World Cup winner for India.