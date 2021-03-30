Dubai: Six members of the India boxing squad, including three boxers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Istanbul, Turkey, during an exposure tour this month and are stuck there.
They are now waiting for the result of a second COVID-19 test. They can return to India only if this test is negative. Those who had tested negative have returned home.
Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki (57kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Duryodhan Negi (69kg) are the boxers who have been infected. Team coach Dharamender Yadav, the video analyst and the physiotherapist are also positive.
“It has been a week since we tested positive for the virus. The local organising committee conducted the test. The second test will be done on Tuesday. If this test is negative, we can leave Istanbul, otherwise have to stay for another week,” one of the boxers said.
Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary general Hemanta Kumar Kalita declined to give details.
The boxers are upset as they have hardly benefitted from the exposure tour. “We are going to miss training for four to five weeks, maybe more,” said one of the boxers from Istanbul.
A 13-member Indian boxing team had gone on an exposure tour to Istanbul. However, it has turned out to be an extremely depressing one for them.
In the week-long tournament that started on March 15, the Indian team won two bronze medals through Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Solanki (57kg).