Dubai: Over 500 cyclists participated in the 50km Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge build-up ride held at the Al Qudra track on Friday. The race is meant to be a preparation for the 92km challenge that is scheduled to be held at the Dubai Autodrome on December 14.

There are now just two more distances to cover before the big day with the third 65km build-up ride scheduled for October 26 and the final 85km build-up ride on November 23 at the Al Qudra track.

Registration is now open for the rides and further information may be obtained at www.cyclechallenge.ae or www.hopasports.com.