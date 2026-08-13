Beware! Carrying a baseball bat in Manchester could lead to arrest

Man carrying a baseball bat that was still sealed arrested and then released
A man who was tackled and arrested by police after being seen carrying a baseball bat in Manchester city centre has been released with no further action, with the force defending the officers’ response.
Footage shared widely on social media shows the man carrying a baseball bat that was still sealed in what appeared to be its original retail packaging on Market Street on Sunday, August 9.
A police officer approached the man and attempted to speak to him before taking him to the ground. Several other officers, including officers on motorcycles, then arrived at the scene. The man was handcuffed and escorted into a police vehicle as a crowd gathered.
The incident sparked a backlash on social media, with critics questioning why the man had been arrested when the bat appeared to have been recently purchased.
However, Greater Manchester Police said its enquiries found that the bat had been purchased the previous week.
In a statement, the force said a city-centre officer had approached the man after seeing him with the baseball bat.
“The officer tried to engage with a man in his 30s who refused and he was eventually detained and arrested,” the force said.
The man was later released with no further action.
Police said their enquiries established that the bat had been bought the previous week, but there was no evidence of an intention to use it as a weapon.
“No intent could be proven and therefore no crime was committed,” the force said.
The force also said its Professional Standards Directorate had reviewed footage of the incident and found no misconduct.
Under UK law, carrying an offensive weapon in a public place is illegal.