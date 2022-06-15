Riyadh: Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide, can reveal the top teams competing across five titles during six weeks of elite action this summer in Riyadh, the capital city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The global esports and gaming event is all set to take place at the state of the art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City, as gamers near and far gear up for some epic clashes.
From Thursday, July 14 the best of the best will battle it out for their share of a staggering $15 million prize pool.
Gamers8 features a mix of invited teams from across the globe plus qualifiers from the Saudi-based Gamers Without Borders, the world’s biggest charitable esports festival, which concluded recently.
Top talent
Hosted under the theme of ‘Gamers8 – Your Portal to the Next World’, the teams will compete across: Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG MOBILE.
Game favourite Fortnite features a plethora of top talent from across the globe, while Rocket League will involve 24 top teams – including Latin American hotshots FURIA, FaZe Clan and Rogue from North America, and homegrown heroes Team Falcons from Saudi Arabia.
In Dota 2, top teams from around the world, including Deboosters – who qualified after triumphing in the Saudi Arabia section of this year’s Gamers Without Borders – are set to take part.
Rainbow Six Siege welcomes TSM FTX from the North America region and Latin American outfit Team Liquid among the eight teams ready for action.