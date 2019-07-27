22-year-old set to be the first Colombian to take the honours

Italy's Vincenzo Nibali celebrates as he wins on the finish line of the twentieth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Albertville and Val Thorens, in Val Thorens, on July 27, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Val Thorens, France: Egan Bernal was poised to become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France when he retained the overall lead after Saturday’s 20th stage, a 59-km ride from Albertville.

The Team Ineos rider, 22, finished the stage won by 2014 champion Vicenzo Nibali of Italy in fourth place.

His teammate and defending champion Geraint Thomas is second overall ahead of Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk after France’s Julian Alaphilippe cracked in the final ascent to the ski resort of Val Thorens.