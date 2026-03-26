Ben Duckett walks away from Delhi Capitals days before IPL begins

The 31-year-old quits IPL to focus on England form
Despite being selected at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction Ben Duckett has decided ditch the Delhi Capitals just days before the tournament begins as he aims to “give everything to English cricket”.
The left-handed batter had been bought by the Delhi Capitals for Rs20 million in the auction last year but has now chosen to step away.
Duckett confirmed on Instagram just days ahead of the 2026 season, that he has pulled out of the IPL, with the England batter choosing to prioritise his international commitments.
In an Instagram story post, he wrote: "I have made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw from the IPL. I have given this a lot of thought and it has not been an easy choice.
"Representing England is something I have dreamed of since I was a child, and I want to give everything I can to English cricket. To do that, I need to ensure I am in the best possible place physically and mentally ahead of the summer.
"I would like to sincerely apologise to everyone at Delhi. I was genuinely very excited about the opportunity to represent the franchise, and I fully appreciate the time and planning that goes into building a squad. I am sorry for any disruption my decision may cause. I would also like to apologise to all the fans as I know how much it means to everyone in Dehli."
Duckett’s withdrawal will come with consequences because of a rule introduced by the BCCI before the IPL 2025 season.
Under the rules, any player who withdraws from the IPL after being signed at the auction without a valid reason risks receiving a two-season ban.
As a result of the rule, Ben Duckett is likely to be ruled out of the IPL until the 2029 season. The 31-year-old acknowledged that the call could cost him any future involvement in the tournament, admitting a return may be unlikely, although he still hopes to one day represent Delhi Capitals.
“I don’t know if I’m potentially saying goodbye to the IPL, having never played in it. With the age I am now, it might be tough for me, but I hope one day I’m able to represent Delhi. But I’ve thought a lot about this and know it’s the right decision for my career,” he told The Telegraph.
Duckett is not the first England player to find himself in this position. Earlier, England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook also pulled out of the IPL after being signed by Delhi Capitals, leading to a similar two-year ban. England players have a history of withdrawing from the tournament after auction selection, with current Test captain Ben Stokes having made a comparable decision in the past.