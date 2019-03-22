Eunsoo Lim Image Credit: Reuters

Saitama: Figure skating’s ruling body on Friday cleared American Mariah Bell of deliberately attempting to injure South Korean rival Lim Eun-soo during a warm-up at the world championships in Japan.

Korean officials protested following Wednesday’s incident, in which Lim’s management agency alleged Bell kicked their skater, causing a cut to her leg, while limbering up for the women’s short programme.

But the International Skating Union (ISU) has decided no action was necessary.

“Based on the evidence at hand at this point in time, which includes a video, there is no evidence that Ms Bell intended any harm to Ms Lim,” the ISU said in a statement.

“The ISU met with delegates from both USA and Korea and urged both parties to find an amicable solution. The ISU maintains that this remains the appropriate approach.”