Major League Baseball (MLB) cancelled the start of the regular season after it failed to reach a labour agreement with players by the league’s Tuesday deadline, Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

“The calendar dictates that we’re not going to be able to play the first two series of the regular season and those games are officially cancelled,” Manfred told a news conference.

Service time toward free agency, playoff expansion, luxury tax and a salary floor are among the key issues in the current dispute, which led the league to lock out the players in December.

“The clubs and our owners fully understand just how important it is to our millions of fans that we get the game on the field as soon as possible,” Manfred said.

“To that end, we want to bargain and we want an agreement with the Players’ Association as quickly as possible.” The Players Association said that throughout the talks it has sought to promote competition, provide fair compensation to young players and uphold the integrity of the market system for talent.

“Against the backdrop of growing revenues and record profits, we are seeking nothing more than a fair agreement,” the association said in a statement.

It said the lockout was the culmination of a decades-long attempt by owners to break the player fraternity.

“As in the past, this effort will fail. We are united and committed to negotiating a fair deal that will improve the sport for players, fans and everyone who loves our game.” A handful of players criticised Manfred on social media after he spoke.

TALKS BREAK DOWN The breakdown in negotiations toward a new collective bargaining agreement came after the sides met for more than 16 hours on Monday and again on Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida in an effort to avoid the first missed games due to a labor dispute since the players’ strike of 1994-1995.

That work stoppage forced a premature end to one season, delayed the start of the next year’s campaign and turned off fans, with attendances plummeting when play finally resumed.

MLB had previously said it would cancel games if a deal was not met by the end of the day on Monday, but the league said enough progress was made that it decided to push the deadline back to Tuesday.

The players union unanimously rejected MLB’s last offer just before the deadline expired.

The cancelled games will not be made up and the players will not be paid, Manfred added.

“We’re prepared to continue negotiations,” Manfred said.