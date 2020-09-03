Dubai: India is considering whether the country will participate in the Thomas and Uber Cup that is officially set to restart the badminton calendar in the first half of October.
The indications of non-participation come on the heels of top women’s player PV Sindhu pulling out of the squad while citing “personal reasons”.
The Badminton Association of India (BAI) confirmed that they had received an intimation from Sindhu’s dad PV Ramana stating the player’s decision to opt out of the Thomas and Uber Cup, the world team championship, before the selection committee meeting.
Other players are similarly weighing up their options though as of now the team has been drawn to play at badminton’s big resumption event. Sindhu’s entries for both the Denmark events at Odense and the two Asian Opens have been sent, although a decision is expected to be taken closer to the events. “There are some personal reasons. We have some function and a puja at home, so she won’t be travelling,” PV Ramana, Sindhu’s father told media in India.
It is learnt that while the COVID-19 situation was a secondary consideration in Sindhu’s pull-out, there were also reservations about a proposed pre-tournament camp at the Pullela Gopichand Academy. Sindhu’s father added that they will take a call on travelling for the Denmark Open 2 to be held later in October.
“If the work at home and puja is completed between October 1-15, then we will consider travelling to the remaining tournaments. Also, maybe by then the pandemic situation is under control,” he said.
India’s national team coach Pullela Gopichand was non-commital. “It’s not my call. BAI to take the call,” he told media on Wednesday.
So far, Chinese Taipei is the only team to pull out of the tournament, even as talks continue between the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the BAI.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) season had come to a halt in March after the conclusion of the All England Open. The Thomas and Uber Cup are scheduled to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11 after which the players are expected to travel for the Danisa Denmark Open in Odense from October 13 to 18.