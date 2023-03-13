Los Angeles: Athletics legend Dick Fosbury, who revolutionised high jumping with his signature "Fosbury flop" has died, his agent confirmed on Monday. He was 76.
Fosbury's agent Ray Schulte said in a statement that the 1968 Olympics gold medallist had died early Sunday from lymphoma.
"It is with a very heavy heart I have to release the news that longtime friend and client Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a short bout with a recurrence of lymphoma," Schulte said.
"Dick will be greatly missed by friends and fans from around the world. A true legend, and friend of all!"