Seattle: The Oakland Athletics clinched their first play-off berth in four years on Monday night, earning at least an American League wild card when the Tampa Bay Rays lost to the New York Yankees.

Following three straight last-place finishes in the AL West, the A’s found out just a couple of minutes after the first pitch of their game against Seattle that they are in the post-season for the first time since 2014.

Tampa Bay’s 4-1 loss to the Yankees eliminated the Rays from play-off contention. Oakland still have an outside shot at overtaking Houston for the division title, but are more likely headed toward a wild-card match-up with the Yankees.