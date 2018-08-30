Dubai: For Dubai International Stadium, the Unimoni Asia Cup will be special in many ways.

Through this prestigious tournament, this stadium located in the Dubai Sports City will celebrate its 10th year.

Speaking on the significance of the stadium which completes a decade of continuous cricketing action filled with Test matches, One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals, Salman Hanif the senior manager venues and events of the Dubai Sports City, said: “The Asia Cup has come at a very right time for us, because this year we are celebrating our tenth year. While we are extremely delighted and proud to host the Asia Cup here we would also like to announce that we will be staging nearly 30 matches featuring top international players.”

Hanif then went on to reveal that the stadium has been upgraded to provide top class facilities for not only players but also the fans.

“Dubai Sports City has made key investments into upgrading the stadium to align it with modern day cricketing requirements. To manage the volume of cricket we have added two new cricket pitches, installed two new video screens and digital scoreboards, and upgraded player facilities.”

All eyes of the world will be on the stadium on September 19 when arch rivals India and Pakistan clash during the Asia Cup.

“The highlight of the Asia Cup will be the India-Pakistan match to be played here. It is the biggest rivalry in the game and over a billion fans across the world will be watching this action. We have hosted over 60 teams from around the world, but this is one contest we were missing here,” said Hanif, who revealed that every effort has been made to make the fans comfortable. “The fans can expect a much better experience this year, apart from being able to watch new replay screens and a digital scoreboard. The parking facilities have been improved for smooth access to the stadium. For public convenience we are arranging free shuttle service to Dubai Sports City in cooperation and support with Roads Transport Authority, details of which will be available for public very soon,’ he said.

The second batch of India-Pakistan ticket sale has commenced following the first batch of tickets being sold out in a flash last week.

All the teams will be training at the state of the art ICC Academy. Will Kitchen, general manager of the ICC academy said: ““The venue has just finished its renovation period, and we have just re-laid our outfield, so our wickets are almost unused, and the players are going to be accessing the venue at its absolute peak. Our mandate is to make sure that we provide them with the top quality facilities that they expect from our venue and of course our turf particularly our playing surfaces here are exactly the same as the playing surfaces at the stadium, so the surfaces the teams prepare on will be the same as the ones they play on at Dubai International Stadium.”