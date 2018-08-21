Oakland: Mike Fiers pitched well for the third consecutive game, and the Oakland Athletics supported their new pitcher with a four-homer, four-double assault on Texas Rangers pitching in an 9-0 romp Monday night in the opener on a three-game series.

Ramon Laureano hit his first two career home runs, and Khris Davis belted his 38th, propelling the A’s to the 15th win in their past 19 games. Davis tied Boston’s JD Martinez for the major league home run lead.

The Athletics’ win coupled with the Astros’ road loss to the Seattle Mariners allowed Oakland to move back into a tie with Houston for first place in the American League West.

Fiers (9-6), acquired from the Detroit Tigers in a waiver deal after the July 31 deadline, allowed a leadoff double in the second inning by Nomar Mazara and no other hits over seven shutout innings. He struck out eight and walked one while improving to 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA in three starts for the A’s.