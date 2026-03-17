The Real Madrid defender swiftly exits a press conference to pray
Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger was quick to leave a press conference in order to pray during Ramadan.
The German international, who is a devoted Muslim, was speaking to press ahead of Real Madrid’s second-leg UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday evening.
At the end of the press conference Rüdiger was quick to leave.
“Has everything ended?” Asked the 32-year-old. Before going on to say “Ramadan, Ramadan" and checking the time on his phone as he rushed off to pray.
Rüdiger is among several players observing Ramadan and fasting while preparing for the upcoming Champions League second-leg ties.
The defender played in the first-leg of the Round of 16 clash against City, helping his team secure a clean sheet in a dominant 3–0 victory, which was powered by a sensational Federico Valverde hat-trick.
The former Chelsea man has had quiet the career since joining Madrid in 2022. Rüdiger established himself as a key part of the team’s defence. Known for his strength, aggression, leadership, and ability to perform in high-pressure matches, he has regularly featured in important La Liga and Champions League games, becoming a trusted presence in major competitions.
During his time in Madrid, Rüdiger has won several major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.