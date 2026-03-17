“Has everything ended?” Asked the 32-year-old. Before going on to say “Ramadan, Ramadan" and checking the time on his phone as he rushed off to pray.

The defender played in the first-leg of the Round of 16 clash against City, helping his team secure a clean sheet in a dominant 3–0 victory, which was powered by a sensational Federico Valverde hat-trick.

The former Chelsea man has had quiet the career since joining Madrid in 2022. Rüdiger established himself as a key part of the team’s defence. Known for his strength, aggression, leadership, and ability to perform in high-pressure matches, he has regularly featured in important La Liga and Champions League games, becoming a trusted presence in major competitions.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.