Antonelli wins again, India beat Pakistan and Arsenal make statement: Winners and losers from the weekend in sport

Another thrilling weekend to be a sports fan! Check out the biggest winners and losers
Dubai: Another weekend of sport has passed and like always there is a lot to talk about! From huge wins and massive losses, we’ve got you covered.
Take a look at Gulf News’ winners and losers, as we pick out the standout stars, teams and biggest talking points from all the action.
India Women Cricket: India produced a stunning statement victory in the DP World Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Dubai against their biggest rivals Pakistan. Their spin attack was simply sensational, tearing through the Pakistan batting order before India made light work of the chase, reaching 57-3 in just 8.4 overs. With India completing the victory with 68 balls to spare, it was another emphatic display from the tournament favourites and a reminder of just how formidable they are.
Kimi Antonelli: On his home course, Antonelli produced a sensational victory at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, fighting back from 19th on the grid to take the chequered flag. The Mercedes star was desperate to return to winning ways after going without victory in his previous two races, and delivered in spectacular fashion, overtaking team-mate George Russell late on to claim a historic home win. Antonelli became the first Italian to win at Monza since 1966, sending the home crowd into wild celebrations.
Arsenal: The Gunners made a huge statement in the Premier League title race with a 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea at the Emirates. The Blue’s stunned The Emirates by taking the lead through Morgan Rogers after just 77 seconds, but Arsenal responded through Kai Havertz before captain Martin Odegaard completed the turnaround after half-time. With many already viewing Chelsea as Arsenal’s closest rivals for the title this season, coming from behind to beat them is an excellent early statement from the defending champions.
Carlos Alcaraz: Continuing his impressive US Open title defence, Alcaraz put in a dominant 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 performance over Tommy Paul to reach the quarter-finals. The Spaniard looked increasingly sharp as he powered past the American, setting up a mouth-watering showdown with home favourite Ben Shelton. In what is Alcaraz’s first grand slam since returning from a wrist injury, the 23-year-old is favourite to go all the way.
Pakistan Women Cricket: Pakistan had a weekend to forget in the DP World Women’s T20 Asia Cup, suffering a crushing seven-wicket defeat to arch-rivals India. After choosing to bat first, Pakistan’s batting order completely collapsed as they were bowled out for just 55, their lowest-ever T20I total. India then chased down the target inside nine overs, completing a hugely one-sided victory and leaving Pakistan firmly deserving of a place among the weekend’s biggest losers.
Charles Leclerc: It was a nightmare at Ferrari’s home Italian Grand Prix for Leclerc, crashing out on just the second lap while battling Oscar Piastri at the Parabolica. The Monegasque lost control after a sudden snap of the car and slammed into the barriers, bringing out the red flag and ending what had looked like a promising race after starting third. Leclerc later suggested there may have been an issue with the throttle, leaving Ferrari with plenty to investigate after a hugely disappointing day at Monza.
Alex Eala: After a great journey, Eala suffered a heartbreaking exit from the US Open, falling to close friend and fellow rising star Iva Jovic in a dramatic three-set battle. The Filipino star fought back after losing the opening set and looked to have momentum, but Jovic held her nerve to edge the deciding set 7-5 after more than three hours of intense tennis. Eala will be disappointed to have fallen short after such a promising campaign, but reaching the third round represents another significant step in her rapid rise.