Antonelli wins again, India beat Pakistan and Arsenal make statement: Winners and losers from the weekend in sport

Charles Leclerc: It was a nightmare at Ferrari’s home Italian Grand Prix for Leclerc, crashing out on just the second lap while battling Oscar Piastri at the Parabolica. The Monegasque lost control after a sudden snap of the car and slammed into the barriers, bringing out the red flag and ending what had looked like a promising race after starting third. Leclerc later suggested there may have been an issue with the throttle, leaving Ferrari with plenty to investigate after a hugely disappointing day at Monza.