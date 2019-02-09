Emirati competitor Maitha Mohammad Al Hajri, representing Sharjah Equestrian Club, summed up her experience of the Cup: “It’s special for us. From the beginning of the season we plan around it as it’s very important. The event has evolved so much over the years and FBMA has really encouraged people to up their game to perform at an international level, and a lot of the girls aim high for this show and to compete here.