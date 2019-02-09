Abu Dhabi: Emirati rider Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi underlined his credentials once more when he won the gold with a faultless run of 32.94 in the CSIY-A category in the morning session of the final day of the FBMA International Showjumping Cup on Saturday.
US rider Ayman Nasser Al Onays and Saudi Arabia’s Salman Alajamy took the second and third places in the event.
Alajamy was quicker with 31.68, but eight faults saw him drop to bronze position and Al Onays took silver with a time of 34.81 with four faults.
“The event has surpassed all expectations once again and we truly admire the continuous efforts and persistence of all participating riders from the UAE; they contribute to promoting Abu Dhabi as a leading sports destination across the world,” said Shaikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, President of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain ladies clubs as the six-day event came to an end on Saturday.
The fans of the sport returned on Saturday morning for more sporting equestrian excellence, and were not disappointed with the CSIYH1 One Round Jump-Off category.
A total of 34 riders were competing for the Dh50,000 prize purse, but it was Dimitrios Natsis from Greece who took the gold and Dh12,500 with times of 78.32 and 32.40. Natsis was closely followed by Al Muhairi again, chalking times of 79.29 and 33.84.
Emirati competitor Maitha Mohammad Al Hajri, representing Sharjah Equestrian Club, summed up her experience of the Cup: “It’s special for us. From the beginning of the season we plan around it as it’s very important. The event has evolved so much over the years and FBMA has really encouraged people to up their game to perform at an international level, and a lot of the girls aim high for this show and to compete here.
‘FMBA Talent,’ a new category introduced this year that welcomes rising Emirati talent, made its debut in the afternoon session. Twelve riders were selected from the Youth Training Programme and were given the chance to showcase their skills in front of the crowds, as they jumped fences of 80cm.