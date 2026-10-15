Selection committee shake-up: Pragyan Ojha tipped to replace Ajit Agarkar
Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could turn to Pragyan Ojha as a temporary replacement for former chief selector Ajit Agarkar as uncertainty continues over the composition of the national selection committee.
The deadline for applications to fill the West Zone vacancy ended on Wednesday, but former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, widely tipped to succeed Agarkar, did not apply for the position, according to a report by The Times of India.
The development leaves the BCCI with a decision to make, with the board potentially taking more time to identify a suitable candidate for the chief selector’s role. Alternatively, it could appoint a West Zone representative first and address the leadership position separately.
The report also suggested the BCCI is keen to attract high-profile former cricketers with substantial international experience to key positions. The board has also shown greater flexibility on salaries to secure its preferred candidates.
The financial commitment to the selection committees has increased significantly. Since RP Singh and Ojha joined the committee in September last year, the BCCI’s expenditure on selection committees rose to Rs 17.45 crore (Dh 6.74 million), exceeding its annual budget by Rs 3 crore (Dh 1.15 million).
The board has allocated Rs 19.35 crore (Dh 7.47 million) for the 2026-27 financial year, an increase of Rs 2 crore (Dh 772,743) from the previous allocation. This represents a cumulative rise of Rs 5 crore (Dh 1.93 million) in the budget for selection committees.
The report added that the BCCI had approached a couple of former cricketers with close to 100 Test appearances, but both declined the offer.
Recent appointments to the men’s selection committee have also involved salary negotiations, underlining the board’s willingness to revise its pay structure to attract experienced candidates as it considers its next move.
With Agarkar no longer part of the committee, Ojha may eventually take his position only for now.