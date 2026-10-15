The financial commitment to the selection committees has increased significantly. Since RP Singh and Ojha joined the committee in September last year, the BCCI’s expenditure on selection committees rose to Rs 17.45 crore (Dh 6.74 million), exceeding its annual budget by Rs 3 crore (Dh 1.15 million).

The development leaves the BCCI with a decision to make, with the board potentially taking more time to identify a suitable candidate for the chief selector’s role. Alternatively, it could appoint a West Zone representative first and address the leadership position separately.

The deadline for applications to fill the West Zone vacancy ended on Wednesday, but former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, widely tipped to succeed Agarkar, did not apply for the position, according to a report by The Times of India.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.