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"History will be kinder to you": Gautam Gambhir sends message to Ajit Agarkar after his departure

Gautam Gambhir praises Ajit Agarkar's legacy after BCCI tenure ends

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar watch Indian team's practice session.
India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar watch Indian team's practice session.
AFP

Dubai: Gautam Gambhir has paid tribute to outgoing chief selector Ajit Agarkar, saying history will be kinder to the former India all-rounder after his tenure with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came to an end.

Agarkar, who took charge as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee in July 2023, decided against seeking an extension after his contract ended on October 4. The BCCI has now opened applications for one position on the men’s selection committee as it begins the process of finding his successor. 

Gambhir, who worked closely with Agarkar during his tenure as India’s head coach, shared a heartfelt message on social media.

“Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !!” Gambhir wrote on X.

Agarkar’s tenure coincided with one of the most successful periods in Indian cricket. India reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final before winning the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cup, along with the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 2026 triumph also saw India become the first team to win the T20 World Cup in successive editions. 

The former pacer was appointed to the top selection role in 2023 after BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee unanimously recommended him. 

The board has invited eligible former cricketers to apply for the vacant position. Candidates must have played at least seven Tests, 30 first-class matches, or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches, while also having retired from the game for at least five years. Applications close on October 14. 

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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