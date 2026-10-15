Abu Dhabi T10’s new era set to begin with defending champions UAE Bulls

UAE Bulls to kick off title defence in Abu Dhabi T10’s exciting new chapter
Defending champions UAE Bulls will launch their Abu Dhabi T10 title defence against Yas Lions on November 7, as the tournament begins a new chapter under the ownership and management of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH).
Led by West Indies great Kieron Pollard, the Bulls will face Jason Holder’s Yas Lions at 3.30pm GST at Zayed Cricket Stadium, setting the stage for an action-packed opening day featuring all six franchises.
The 2026 edition will run until November 20, with 32 matches scheduled across two weeks. The Bulls boast an imposing line-up featuring Sunil Narine and Romario Shepherd, while Yas Lions will rely on the likes of David Willey, James Vince and Dasun Shanaka.
The opening day’s second match, at 5.45pm, will see Royal Desert Champions, featuring Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt and Naseem Shah, take on Emirates Eagles. United Tigers, whose squad includes Fakhar Zaman and Azmatullah Omarzai, will meet Arabian Aces, featuring Moeen Ali, Andre Russell and Liam Livingstone, in the 8pm fixture.
The tournament marks a significant shift for Abu Dhabi T10, which has moved to government ownership and management with support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Emirates Cricket Board. Five new franchise ownership groups have joined the defending champions, with the league aiming to strengthen its governance, long-term growth and international appeal.
“There could hardly be a better way to begin this new chapter of the Abu Dhabi T10 than with our defending champions opening the tournament and all six franchises in action on the very first day,” said Matt Boucher, CEO of ADCSH and Abu Dhabi T10 in the press release.
Boucher expects the qualification race to provide further drama, with all six teams playing on November 19, the final day of the league stage.
The Bulls will face Arabian Aces at 3.30pm, followed by Yas Lions against Royal Desert Champions at 5.45pm. Emirates Eagles will then meet United Tigers at 8pm, with qualification potentially going down to net run rate.
The six teams will play a double round-robin league stage, with each side featuring in 10 matches. November 12 has been designated a rest day.
The top-ranked team will advance directly to the final, while the second- and third-placed sides will contest a qualifier on November 20 at 4.30pm. The winner will meet the top team in the final at 6.45pm, bringing the tournament to a close in Abu Dhabi.