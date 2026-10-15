Abu Dhabi T10’s new era set to begin with defending champions UAE Bulls

The tournament marks a significant shift for Abu Dhabi T10, which has moved to government ownership and management with support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Emirates Cricket Board. Five new franchise ownership groups have joined the defending champions, with the league aiming to strengthen its governance, long-term growth and international appeal.

The 2026 edition will run until November 20, with 32 matches scheduled across two weeks. The Bulls boast an imposing line-up featuring Sunil Narine and Romario Shepherd, while Yas Lions will rely on the likes of David Willey, James Vince and Dasun Shanaka.

The top-ranked team will advance directly to the final, while the second- and third-placed sides will contest a qualifier on November 20 at 4.30pm. The winner will meet the top team in the final at 6.45pm, bringing the tournament to a close in Abu Dhabi.

“There could hardly be a better way to begin this new chapter of the Abu Dhabi T10 than with our defending champions opening the tournament and all six franchises in action on the very first day,” said Matt Boucher, CEO of ADCSH and Abu Dhabi T10 in the press release.

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