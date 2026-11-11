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Abu Dhabi T10: United Tigers' winning streak comes to an end courtesy of Yas Lions

Karim Janat and Tom Moores shine as Lions defend 116 against Tigers

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Karim Janat of Yas Lions
Karim Janat of Yas Lions
via Abu Dhabi T10

Dubai: The United Tigers’ three-match winning streak at the Abu Dhabi T10 came to an end on Tuesday as the Yas Lions registered a 13-run victory at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The Lions handed the Tigers their first defeat of the 2026 campaign, defending a target of 116 after Karim Janat’s explosive 33 and Tom Moores’ unbeaten 33 helped them post 115/5 in their 10 overs.

The Tigers appeared to be in control of the chase at 75/1 in the sixth over, with captain Fakhar Zaman and Joe Clarke putting together 49 runs from just 20 balls. Fakhar struck 44 off 23 deliveries, while Clarke contributed 15 off seven.

However, Jason Holder broke the partnership by having Clarke caught by Moores. Akeal Hosein then removed Fakhar four balls later, with Khuzaima Bin Tanveer taking the catch. The Tigers lost two wickets for just two runs and struggled to recover.

Hosein was particularly effective, conceding only seven runs in his two overs. The Tigers managed just 25 runs from their final 22 balls and finished on 102/5. David Willey had earlier dismissed Sahibzada Farhan, who made 13 off seven balls.

Earlier, the Lions had to rebuild after Awais Ali Shah struck twice in the third over, dismissing James Vince (14) and Dasun Shanaka (4). Abbas Afridi then removed Andries Gous, who had scored 20 off 13 deliveries.

Moores and Janat changed the momentum with a 49-run partnership from 22 balls. Janat was particularly destructive, scoring 33 off just 11 deliveries without hitting a boundary. All 33 runs came through three singles and five sixes, with the Afghan continuing his impressive start to the tournament.

Janat had made an unbeaten 27 off nine balls and taken two wickets for 10 runs against UAE Bulls on the opening day.

Azmatullah Omarzai claimed two wickets in successive deliveries at the end of the ninth over, removing Janat and Holder. But Moores and Khuzaima, who finished unbeaten on seven off three balls, collected 16 runs in the final over to take the Lions to 115/5.

The result ended the Tigers’ unbeaten start after three consecutive victories, while the Lions secured an important win in the tournament. After ending their opponent’s streak, Lions now face Arabian Aces while Tigers take on Emirates Eagles next.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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