Abu Dhabi T10: United Tigers' winning streak comes to an end courtesy of Yas Lions

However, Jason Holder broke the partnership by having Clarke caught by Moores. Akeal Hosein then removed Fakhar four balls later, with Khuzaima Bin Tanveer taking the catch. The Tigers lost two wickets for just two runs and struggled to recover.

The Tigers appeared to be in control of the chase at 75/1 in the sixth over, with captain Fakhar Zaman and Joe Clarke putting together 49 runs from just 20 balls. Fakhar struck 44 off 23 deliveries, while Clarke contributed 15 off seven.

The result ended the Tigers’ unbeaten start after three consecutive victories, while the Lions secured an important win in the tournament. After ending their opponent’s streak, Lions now face Arabian Aces while Tigers take on Emirates Eagles next.

Azmatullah Omarzai claimed two wickets in successive deliveries at the end of the ninth over, removing Janat and Holder. But Moores and Khuzaima, who finished unbeaten on seven off three balls, collected 16 runs in the final over to take the Lions to 115/5.

Moores and Janat changed the momentum with a 49-run partnership from 22 balls. Janat was particularly destructive, scoring 33 off just 11 deliveries without hitting a boundary. All 33 runs came through three singles and five sixes, with the Afghan continuing his impressive start to the tournament.

Hosein was particularly effective, conceding only seven runs in his two overs. The Tigers managed just 25 runs from their final 22 balls and finished on 102/5. David Willey had earlier dismissed Sahibzada Farhan, who made 13 off seven balls.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.