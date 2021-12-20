First edition of race as ADCC motivates the community to get on their bikes

Abu Dhabi Cycling Club organized for the first time Daman Al Ain Fondo Race Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi Cycling Club organised for the first time the Daman Al Ain Fondo Race on the Al Ain Cycling Track, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Daman.

The first edition of this race comes within the framework of the role played by the ADCC to motivate the community to practise cycling and make it a way of life, by holding events and races, and attracting sports talents and encouraging them to engage in this sport.

The race achieved great success with a strong participation of riders, both amateurs and professionals, as everyone competed to present distinguished levels among the most prominent landmarks of the city of Al Ain, amid great demand and follow-up from the public and followers alike.

Al Nekhaira Al-Khyeli, CEO of ADCC, said: “Sports in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in general, including cycling, enjoy the support of the rational leadership through the establishment of races and events of all kinds, as well as the provision of modern and safe tracks in all regions of the emirate to encourage practicing this sport and motivating the community to adopt it as part of their daily activities because of its many benefits.”

He added that the club is keen to hold various races and events that contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position on the map of international sports in general and cycling in particular, in light of the emirate’s orientations as a bicycle-friendly city and the potentials it provides for holding such races.

Al Nekhaira Al Khyeli praised the strong infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, including tracks and bicycle routes, which were built according to the best and latest international standards, and on which international, regional and local championships are held in the emirate, including the Emirates International Tour, Daman Al Ain Fondo Race Fondo, which is being held for the first time, and the Al-Hudayriat Women’s Tour which will be launched soon in Abu Dhabi for the first time, and many other community and local tournaments.

He stressed the club’s keenness to motivate citizens and residents to follow a more active and joyful lifestyle, and to provide modern tracks and paths in various regions of the emirate dedicated to cycling and using them for daily transportation.