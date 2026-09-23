Abhishek Bachchan signs off after inaugural ETPL season

“Team work, makes the team work. What wonderful team to work with. All heart and pure passion! Thank you to all of them. Onwards and upwards to season 2,” Bachchan wrote on Instagram.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers won the inaugural title after beating Belfast Wolves by seven wickets in the final in Malahide, Ireland. Andries Gous played the leading role in the chase, finishing unbeaten on 90 off 61 balls as Edinburgh reached their target of 151.

Dubai: Abhishek Bachchan may be an actor, but he has been keeping himself busy with his business endeavours. The sports enthusiast was recently caught up with the inaugural season of European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.