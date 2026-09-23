Abhishek Bachchan signs off after inaugural ETPL season

Abhishek Bachchan hails ETPL debut season, eyes bigger second edition
Dubai: Abhishek Bachchan may be an actor, but he has been keeping himself busy with his business endeavours. The sports enthusiast was recently caught up with the inaugural season of European T20 Premier League (ETPL).
However, as the tournament concluded, Bachchan signed off with a sweet message by thanking his team and the two countries that hosted the tournament.
Edinburgh Castle Rockers won the inaugural title after beating Belfast Wolves by seven wickets in the final in Malahide, Ireland. Andries Gous played the leading role in the chase, finishing unbeaten on 90 off 61 balls as Edinburgh reached their target of 151.
Bachchan, who is a co-founder and co-owner of the ETPL, took to social media to reflect on the league’s first season.
“Team work, makes the team work. What wonderful team to work with. All heart and pure passion! Thank you to all of them. Onwards and upwards to season 2,” Bachchan wrote on Instagram.
He also thanked Ireland and the Netherlands for hosting the tournament.
“Thank you Ireland and The Netherlands for being such great hosts. #ETPL Namaste,” he added. Several Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan and even cricket legend Kevin Pietersen reacted to the post.
The ETPL brought together six teams and several well-known names from international cricket for its opening season. Among those involved were former Australia captain Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Faf du Plessis, Trent Boult, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj and India batter Ajinkya Rahane.
The tournament was played across venues in Ireland and the Netherlands as the league looked to establish itself on the European cricket calendar.
With the inaugural season now complete, Bachchan and the ETPL organisers will begin preparations for season two.