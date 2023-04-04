Dubai: India’s nonagenarian Bhagwani Devi Dagar has proved age is just a number by clinching three gold medals in the recently concluded World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship 2023 in Torun, Poland.
The 95-year-old resident of northern Indian state of Haryana had won one gold in the 100-metre race and two bronze medal in shot put and discus throw in the 90-94 category in Finland games last year. But was unhappy with her performance.
The resilient Devi, who had lost her husband and two children at an early age, turned to sports in 2022 and ensured that she makes amends by bagging three golds in 60-metre sprint, discus throw and shot put to drive home a point.
According to the championships’ website, Devi, who was the sole participant in her age category, had to compete with lesser age group members after the events were clubbed together. In the women’s 85-plus category, the Indian ran the 60-metre sprint in 36.59 seconds, while in shot put, Devi produced a best throw of 2.93 metres and heaved the discus to a distance of 4.67 metres.
Bypass surgery
The grandmother, who also has also undergone a bypass surgery in 2007, aims to compete till he last days.
“Her next target is the Asian Masters Championships in November in the Philippines. She will be competing for the first time in the Asian Championships and we are hoping to win gold medals there as well,” her coach and grandson Vikas Dagar, a para-athlete who has won medals in long jump and 100-metre for India in international meets, told PTI on her return from Poland.
Devi, who walks six kilometres a day for five days a week and undergoes technical training on Saturdays and Sundays, has now set her next target.