25 days after calling off engagement, Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal reconcile

The couple had announced their engagement in March this year before revealing on September 17 that they had decided to call it off. The latest statement marks a change in their decision, with Agarwal making it clear that they intend to move forward together.

“When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me — who seemed to know our relationship better than we did — influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship,” Agarwal wrote in a statement.

Agarwal confirmed on October 12 that the engagement was back on, sharing a statement explaining that outside opinions had influenced her decision to end their relationship. She said the couple had since spoken openly and decided to give their relationship another chance.

The 26-year-old has previously represented India in international cricket and made his name as one of the country’s most promising young batters after captaining India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2018.

Meanwhile, Shaw has been focusing on cricket, representing Mumbai as the captain of the Ranji Trophy squad. The right-handed batter has been looking to rebuild momentum on the domestic circuit after a challenging period in his career. He scored 70 off 73 balls in the first innings against Services.

“Together, we are enough for each other, and we don’t need anyone else. This time, I want our future to be guided by our own understanding, trust and love.”

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.