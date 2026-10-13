25 days after calling off engagement, Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal reconcile

Akriti Agarwal admits to being misguided, reunites with Prithvi Shaw
Dubai: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have reconciled, 25 days after announcing that they had called off their engagement.
Agarwal confirmed on October 12 that the engagement was back on, sharing a statement explaining that outside opinions had influenced her decision to end their relationship. She said the couple had since spoken openly and decided to give their relationship another chance.
“When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me — who seemed to know our relationship better than we did — influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship,” Agarwal wrote in a statement.
“I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved. I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused.”
The couple had announced their engagement in March this year before revealing on September 17 that they had decided to call it off. The latest statement marks a change in their decision, with Agarwal making it clear that they intend to move forward together.
“We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again,” she said.
“Together, we are enough for each other, and we don’t need anyone else. This time, I want our future to be guided by our own understanding, trust and love.”
Agarwal also asked people to respect their decision as they begin again.
Meanwhile, Shaw has been focusing on cricket, representing Mumbai as the captain of the Ranji Trophy squad. The right-handed batter has been looking to rebuild momentum on the domestic circuit after a challenging period in his career. He scored 70 off 73 balls in the first innings against Services.
The 26-year-old has previously represented India in international cricket and made his name as one of the country’s most promising young batters after captaining India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2018.
His performances in domestic cricket remain important as he looks to revive his career and push for another opportunity at the highest level.