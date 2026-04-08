2026 Masters: Round 1–2 tee times and groups confirmed

It’s surprising that just one of these three has a green jacket, given that each has as strong a record at Augusta National as anyone in this year’s field. All three head into the week with confidence. Jordan Spieth has shown flashes of brilliance and believes he’s on the verge of returning to top form, Augusta would be the perfect stage. With Rory McIlroy already a Masters champion, Justin Rose arguably leads the case as the best active player yet to win, while Brooks Koepka has displayed exceptional ball striking in his PGA Tour comeback.