2026 Masters: Round 1–2 tee times and groups confirmed

The 2026 Masters tournament kicks-off on April 9
Dubai: Tee times for the opening two rounds of the season’s first major have been revealed, with Augusta National set to stage the 90th edition of the Masters Tournament.
As tradition dictates, Rory McIlroy will tee up alongside US Amateur champion Mason Howell and last month’s Players champion Cameron Young. The trio will begin at 18:31 GST on Thursday and are scheduled as the penultimate group to tee off in round two on Friday at 21:44 GST.
21:44 GST/18:19 GST: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland
This group brings together a fascinating mix of contrasting styles in one tee time. There’s plenty of attention on Scottie Scheffler, whose form has cooled slightly after a blazing start to the year. Robert MacIntyre comes in full of confidence after narrowly missing out on victory at last week’s Valero Texas Open and will be eager to become the latest left-hander to claim a green jacket. Meanwhile, Gary Woodland still packs serious power, remaining one of the longest hitters on tour despite being 41-year-old.
17:55 GST/21:08 GST: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia
Patrick Reed, current Dubai Desert Classic champions and 2018 Masters winner is aiming to better last year’s third-place finish, having recorded four top-10s in the past six editions. He’ll be alongside FedExCup champion Tommy Fleetwood, who is chasing his second top-10 at Augusta, and Akshay Bhatia, making his third Masters start and arriving with confidence after last month’s victory at Bay Hill.
18:07 GST/21:20 GST: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele
This group features three players all with genuine chances of capturing a green jacket. Bryson DeChambeau was in the final pairing last year but came up short in his bid for a third major, while Matt Fitzpatrick has shown strong form recently, including a runner-up at THE PLAYERS and a win at the Valspar Championship. Xander Schauffele has come close at Augusta before in 2019 and 2021 and brings a streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes at the Masters.
21:20 GST/17:55 GST: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka
It’s surprising that just one of these three has a green jacket, given that each has as strong a record at Augusta National as anyone in this year’s field. All three head into the week with confidence. Jordan Spieth has shown flashes of brilliance and believes he’s on the verge of returning to top form, Augusta would be the perfect stage. With Rory McIlroy already a Masters champion, Justin Rose arguably leads the case as the best active player yet to win, while Brooks Koepka has displayed exceptional ball striking in his PGA Tour comeback.