Dubai: GCC citizens and residents can now enter Qatar without Hayya cards for non-ticket holders for the FIFA World Cup 2022 from Tuesday, December 6, Qatar News Agency Qana said.
The Ministry of Interior has announced that they can enter the country through its airports as of today, Tuesday, December 6.
Motorists who want to enter the country through land borders will be allowed from Thursday, December 8. However, they are requested to apply for entry permit through the ministry’s portal 12 hours prior to their travel. No fee is charged for entry permits.
Qatar has changed entry rules for fans to enable them to enjoy the football fever of the knockout stages.
The Hayya card, which serves as a fan ID, grants ticket holders free access to the metro and bus services on game days and entry into Qatar and the stadiums.