Tell Me Why the UAE property market continues to redefine what’s possible

Dr Aggarwal also highlights the distinct nature of Dubai’s real estate ecosystem, which differs from traditional markets where assets are held for decades. Instead, he describes a more fluid, transaction-driven approach, where investors actively buy, sell, and reinvest to maximise returns, supported by relatively flexible banking systems.

A significant part of BNW Developments’ strategy has been its focus on Ras Al Khaimah, which Aggarwal identifies as a high-growth investment destination. He points towards the dramatic rise in property values, from around Dh500-Dh600 per square foot in 2024 to about Dh6,500, driven by major tourism developments, including a forthcoming casino expected to attract millions of visitors annually. With demand projected to outstrip available accommodation, the emirate is emerging as a key hotspot for real estate investment.

Beyond market dynamics, Dr Aggarwal places strong emphasis on leadership and organisational values. BNW’s zero-layoff policy reflects a people-first philosophy, rooted in empathy and long-term thinking, with employee trust and stability prioritised alongside business growth.

He also mentions the importance of financial discipline, particularly maintaining healthy cash flow and balancing savings with investments, as critical to sustaining any business.

Strategic brand collaborations with globally recognised luxury names, he says, elevate project appeal and reinforce premium positioning.

By marrying bold expansion with disciplined leadership, Dr Aggarwal ensures that BNW Developments remains a cornerstone of the UAE’s ever-evolving success story.