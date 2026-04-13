Tell Me Why the UAE property market continues to redefine what’s possible

BNW's Dr Ankur Aggarwal remains confident about the market despite geopolitical tensions
In the latest episode of Gulf News’ Tell Me Why, Dr (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments, offers a strong vote of confidence in the UAE property market, even as geopolitical tensions shape global sentiment. He positions the UAE’s leadership as a central pillar of stability, enabling businesses and investors to remain focused on growth rather than external uncertainties.
Contrary to concerns that market volatility may be making investors more cautious, Dr Aggarwal characterises such perceptions as misplaced. He points out that buyers in Dubai are typically experienced and financially astute, capable of identifying opportunities even during uncertain periods. While acknowledging the possibility of short-term corrections, he underscores that these are part of a natural market cycle, reinforcing confidence in the emirate’s long-term trajectory.
Dr Aggarwal also highlights the distinct nature of Dubai’s real estate ecosystem, which differs from traditional markets where assets are held for decades. Instead, he describes a more fluid, transaction-driven approach, where investors actively buy, sell, and reinvest to maximise returns, supported by relatively flexible banking systems.
A significant part of BNW Developments’ strategy has been its focus on Ras Al Khaimah, which Aggarwal identifies as a high-growth investment destination. He points towards the dramatic rise in property values, from around Dh500-Dh600 per square foot in 2024 to about Dh6,500, driven by major tourism developments, including a forthcoming casino expected to attract millions of visitors annually. With demand projected to outstrip available accommodation, the emirate is emerging as a key hotspot for real estate investment.
Beyond market dynamics, Dr Aggarwal places strong emphasis on leadership and organisational values. BNW’s zero-layoff policy reflects a people-first philosophy, rooted in empathy and long-term thinking, with employee trust and stability prioritised alongside business growth.
He also mentions the importance of financial discipline, particularly maintaining healthy cash flow and balancing savings with investments, as critical to sustaining any business.
Strategic brand collaborations with globally recognised luxury names, he says, elevate project appeal and reinforce premium positioning.
By marrying bold expansion with disciplined leadership, Dr Aggarwal ensures that BNW Developments remains a cornerstone of the UAE’s ever-evolving success story.