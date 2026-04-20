Tell Me Why investing in gold is now within everyone’s reach

As inflation rises and economic uncertainty looms, UAE-based fintech platform OGold aims to transform how people interact with gold, turning it from a traditional store of value into a flexible, everyday financial tool. Speaking on Gulf News’ Tell Me Why podcast, CEO and Co-founder, Ahmed Abdeltawab outlines how OGold is redefining access to the precious metal and why he believes it represents a major shift in personal finance.

Traditional gold ownership has long been limited by high entry costs, lack of price transparency, and impracticality in daily use, he explains. His platform allows users to overcome these barriers and buy fractional gold for as little as one dirham.

What makes OGold a potential game changer, Abdeltawab explains, is its ability to make gold an everyday financial asset. Through features such as Mastercard-linked accounts, users can spend their gold balance directly, with transactions automatically converting gold into fiat currency at the point of sale.