Tell Me Why investing in gold is now within everyone’s reach

Offering fractionalised gold for just Dh1 makes it accessible, says OGold CEO Abdeltawab
As inflation rises and economic uncertainty looms, UAE-based fintech platform OGold aims to transform how people interact with gold, turning it from a traditional store of value into a flexible, everyday financial tool. Speaking on Gulf News’ Tell Me Why podcast, CEO and Co-founder, Ahmed Abdeltawab outlines how OGold is redefining access to the precious metal and why he believes it represents a major shift in personal finance.
Traditional gold ownership has long been limited by high entry costs, lack of price transparency, and impracticality in daily use, he explains. His platform allows users to overcome these barriers and buy fractional gold for as little as one dirham.
What makes OGold a potential game changer, Abdeltawab explains, is its ability to make gold an everyday financial asset. Through features such as Mastercard-linked accounts, users can spend their gold balance directly, with transactions automatically converting gold into fiat currency at the point of sale.
Trust and security remain central to the platform’s proposition. OGold partners with established refineries, banks and auditing firms, while also providing insurance policies tied to users’ holdings, he says. These measures are critical to building confidence in a market where authenticity and asset security are paramount.
Beyond spending, Abdeltawab highlights wealth-building features within the OGold app. Users can earn returns on their gold through yield-generating programmes, receiving additional gold annually. He also reveals upcoming features such as gold-backed lending, allowing users to take loans against their holdings.
Geographic expansion is also on the horizon for OGold, with plans to launch in Egypt and Hong Kong.
As OGold reimagines gold for the digital age, Abdeltawab emphasises that the broader goal of fintech is not just innovation for its own sake, but solving real market problems. As adoption accelerates across the region, he believes platforms that prioritise transparency, accessibility and trust will play a defining role in the future of financial services.