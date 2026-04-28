OGold secures strategic investment from Plug and Play Ventures to accelerate global gold & silver ecosystem

“The investment from a global leader like Plug and Play Ventures serves as a powerful testament to OGold’s vision and the scalable infrastructure we have built,” said Bandar Alothman, Founder of OGold. “Our mission has always been to make gold and silver accessible and functional for everyone. With Plug and Play’s backing, we are entering a new phase of growth where we will scale our infrastructure, expand our product offerings like the OGold Mastercard, and reach new markets. This is the next step in redefining how the world interacts with gold and silver.”