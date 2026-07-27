OGold crosses 1.5 million users as digital gold and silver investing surges

"Crossing 1.5 million users is a powerful validation of our vision to bring gold and silver into the digital economy," said Bandar Alothman, Founder of OGold. "We set out to fundamentally change the role of precious metals from something people store and forget to something they actively use in their financial lives. Today, gold and silver are no longer passive. They are spendable, transferable, and integrated into everyday life. This milestone proves that when you build trust and remove barriers, adoption becomes inevitable at scale."