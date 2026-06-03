Tell Me Why gold is the smartest wealth preservation tool

Gold remains an asset with a true store of value, says CIO of fintech platform OGold
Long regarded as a safe haven asset during periods of market volatility, inflation and geopolitical turbulence, gold is once again finding favour among investors seeking stability and long-term security. While the precious metal has traditionally been associated with large capital outlays and physical ownership, a new generation of fintech platforms is making gold investing more accessible than ever.
In the latest episode of Gulf News’ podcast series Tell Me Why, Dr Fahmi Iskander, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at OGold, explains how technology is democratising access to the precious metal and why he believes gold remains the ultimate wealth preservation tool.
“Gold is the only asset in human history that has survived every currency and every crisis,” said Dr Iskander. “It has survived empires and remains the one true store of value.”
According to Dr Iskander, gold’s enduring appeal lies in its ability to maintain purchasing power while paper currencies lose value over time. With inflation continuing to impact households worldwide, he argues that investors are rediscovering the importance of tangible assets.
“In uncertain times, people always return to real assets,” he said. “And gold is the ultimate safety net.”
The home-grown fintech platform has built a gold-backed super app, OGold, designed to make precious metal ownership simple, accessible and practical. Users can begin investing in fractional gold and silver from as little as Dh1, with every gram backed by physical, high-purity precious metals stored in insured UAE vaults.
The platform, which serves more than one million users, seeks to bridge the gap between traditional wealth preservation and modern financial convenience. Beyond buying and holding gold, customers can spend directly from their holdings through the OGold Platinum Mastercard, eliminating the need to sell assets before accessing their value. Through its Sharia-compliant Wakalah programme, users can earn additional gold on their holdings, while maintaining flexibility and ownership.