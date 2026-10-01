Tell Me Why cars are becoming software on wheels

Cars are becoming software on wheels as drivers demand the connectivity and convenience they get from their smartphones, pushing the automotive industry to rethink how vehicles are designed, built and used, said Ankush Arora, Group CEO of Mansour Automotive.

Speaking to host Lachlan Kitchen on Gulf News’ Tell Me Why podcast, Arora said electrification is only one part of a broader transformation driven by changing consumer expectations. Connectivity, autonomy and personalisation are increasingly shaping the experience behind the wheel.

“Today, the customer has got so used to the smartphone, he wants the car to be an extension of the smartphone, and more,” he said.

That means bringing familiar apps, music and navigation into the vehicle, alongside features that make driving easier. Increasingly, Arora said, mobility is about how seamlessly a vehicle fits into daily life.

AI and digitisation are changing what happens before a car reaches the showroom, too. Arora said vehicle development timelines have fallen from around five years to less than two, with costs also reduced by more than half. Components designed for multiple uses and easier modification are helping manufacturers introduce changes more quickly.

Yet the move towards electric driving will proceed at different speeds across markets. Charging infrastructure remains critical to overcoming range anxiety, with plug-in hybrids and range-extended electric vehicles offering intermediate steps where networks are still developing.

“You will not get to being completely electric overnight,” Arora said.